'Not much left for the public': Pott. County Fair, Westfair organizers say 2020 fairs are more for 4-H, FFA competitions

The Pottawattamie County Fair and Westfair will both go on this year, but in scaled-back, modified ways.

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, both fairs will not include many of the elements that traditionally draw crowds out to the respective fairgrounds in Avoca and Council Bluffs every July.

The Pottawattamie County Fair, held in Avoca July 15-20, has canceled grandstand shows, food and commercial vendors, and postponed the queen contest, said Jill Kadel, Iowa State University Extension East Pottawattamie County program coordinator.

4-H and FFA events are the only events planned, and will be livestreamed on the Pottawattamie County Fair Facebook page: facebook.com/EastPottawattamieCountyFair, Kadel said.

Organizers are also implementing social distancing guidelines recommended by Iowa State University and local governments, Kadel said. Masks, hand sanitizers and protective gear will be available.

“We will be cleaning after every event. Livestock will come in, spend one night in the barn, we will have the show and within two hours of the show, all of that species of livestock will be off the ground,” Kadel said. “We will then thoroughly clean the area including the barn and the scale to prepare for the next event.”

Kadel said organizers are hoping to limit the number of people coming to the livestock shows for the safety of the participating youth. To that end, she said livestreaming the events on the fair’s Facebook page will allow families to watch from home at a safe distance while allowing them to be part of the event.