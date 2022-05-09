Nurses 2022: Dollen gives her all as nurse in Jennie Edmundson's intensive care unit

Dee Dollen has spent three decades helping to save lives at Methodist Jennie Edmundson Hospital.

She has been a nurse in the hospital’s intensive care unit for 31 years.

Dollen was nominated by Charles Bardon, who worked with her in the ICU for years.

“She gives 100% to her patients,” he said.

Yet, being recognized for her many years of dedication came as a surprise to Dollen.

“It was an honor to be nominated,” she said.

It was no accident that Dollen ended up where she did.

“Being an ICU nurse is something I’ve always wanted to do,” she said. “Every day is different.”

Even the COVID-19 pandemic hasn’t changed Dollen’s mind.

“I can’t imagine anything else, really,” she said.

As an ICU nurse, Dollen has been on the frontline in the war against COVID-19. It has been “stressful,” she said.

“We’ve had to adapt to changes very quickly,” she said. It has been “very emotionally draining and physically draining the last couple of years. I don’t think I could have done it without my team and my manager.”

And, with fewer patients recovering, there were fewer rewards, Dollen said.

“When we had someone get out of ICU, that was a huge win,” she said. “We pretty much celebrated everyone who got to move out of ICU. Sometimes we would line the hallways and clap.”

It was hard not being able to have family members there with the patients because of restrictions on visitors, too, Dollen said.

“You had to call them and be more connected that way,” she said.

In 2020, with the pandemic in full swing, Dollen was diagnosed with non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma and had to undergo radiation treatments. But even though this weakened her immune system and made her more subject to fatigue, she pushed forward. She knew her colleagues were carrying a heavy burden because of the pandemic.

“I didn’t miss a day of work,” she said. “I couldn’t leave them short.”

That caused her doctors to raise their eyebrows, at first, Dollen said.

“I kind of had to talk them into it,” she said. “I had to be extra-careful, as all nurses did.”

Dollen’s interest in becoming a nurse goes back to an experience she had as a young woman. When she was 18, she was diagnosed with Lupus, which causes a person’s immune system to attack their own organs and tissues. She spent three days in the ICU, where she had a “phenomenal nurse” who was “amazingly kind,” she said.

“I was already interested in medical assistant school, but I decided (nursing) was it,” she said.

Dollen earned a three-year diploma at Jennie Edmundson’s School of Nursing and worked as a nurse aide for two years during school. After that, she earned a bachelor’s degree at Nebraska Methodist College and has worked as a registered nurse ever since. She was later certified for critical care. Her focus became patients, families and other staff members.

“I’ve laughed and cried with families over the years,” she said. “Some patients come back, and we’ll meet and hug in the hallways. Just seeing them outside the hospital is rewarding.”

Dollen has helped with Jennie’s Dance to the Beat fundraiser, which raises money for cardiovascular patients who need financial assistance.

Dollen and her husband, Steve, have two children. She volunteered at their schools when they were younger, but now they’re in college. Their daughter is finishing a master’s degree in forensic science and DNA analysis, and their son is studying biology and conservation.

“He’s living in a tent in the desert tracking tortoises,” she said.

