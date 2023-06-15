Marianne Knotek, founder of the Micah House in Council Bluffs, died at age 85 on June 8.

Marrianne and her husband, Larry, founded the Micah House in 1986 to help the community. Larry cited their Christian faith as a key reason for their decision to create the shelter.

“It just came to us at a time when it looked like it was needed,” he said. “We just decided to do it.”

Marianne, who was previously a legal secretary, served as the Micah House’s executive director until 1996. Larry said that Marianne ran the shelter, including managing all the fundraising.

The Micah House continues to pursue her vision today. Current Micah House Executive Director Ashley Flater said she was grateful for the Knoteks’ work.

“I’m so grateful they recognized the need in the community and were willing to step up and do something about it,” Falter said. “If it weren’t for their leadership, we wouldn’t be where we are today.”

The Micah House was originally housed within a convent before moving to their current campus, which has expanded to include a family shelter, where families are able to stay together, and a women’s shelter.

“The clients we serve now are going through so much and they saw an opportunity to help those people out and I think we’re all grateful for everything (the Knoteks) have done,” Falter said.

According to Larry, Marianne’s caring nature was a main reason for the founding of the shelter.

“She was a very positive, happy person,” he said. “She pretty much liked people and was concerned about the homeless.”

Marianne’s Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Saturday, June 17, at Corpus Christi-Queen of Apostles in Council Bluffs.