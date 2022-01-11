 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Officer strikes, kills child with while headed to Red Oak fire

Close-up of emergency lights

RED OAK (AP) — Authorities say an Iowa police officer struck and killed a child with a patrol vehicle while headed to an apartment fire.

Iowa State Patrol Sgt. Alex Dinkla said the crash happened around 7 p.m. Monday near an intersection in the town of Red Oak.

According to an Iowa State Patrol report, Vana M. Redd, 12, of Red Oak died from injuries suffered in the crash. Officer Reece Anderson was driving a 2019 Dodge Durango cruiser when he hit Redd.

The report said police were responding to a fire at Acorn Acres in Red Oak. An investigation by the patrol continues.

