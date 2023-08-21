Officials from multiple agencies met at the Donor Circle on the Charles E. Lakin Human Services Campus Friday to dedicate a new building under construction on the campus.

The steel framework for the 49,000-square-foot Iowa West Foundation Collaboration Center is rising on the east side of the campus behind the Boys and Girls Club and The Salvation Army.

The $14.1 million center will be the main office for the Lakin Campus and home to Family Inc., Iowa Legal Aid and Together. The 2 ½-story building will have conference rooms open to community agencies and a teaching kitchen to teach clients how to cook nutritious foods. In addition, there will be a rooftop garden on the third floor. The main entrance will face east toward North 14th Street, and an entrance on the south end will lead to a pantry. The Lakin Campus Foundation has been conducting a capital campaign to raise money for the project.

“This is a dream come true,” said Kimberly Kolakowski, executive director of Family Inc. “Family Inc. has never had its forever home.”

The campus is on a bus line, and the new facility will be accessible — and a place to collaborate, she said. Family Inc. is currently located in the careers building at Iowa School for the Deaf.

“We have been in our office space since 1978,” said Erin Planalp, staff attorney at Iowa Legal Aid, which offices at 532 First Ave., Suite 300. “It has been a wonderful place for our staff and clients, but we have outgrown it.”

Being co-located with other service agencies will pave the way for increased collaboration, Planalp said.

“We are going to get to serve the community together in ways that we could not individually,” she said.

Tom Hoy, vice president of development for Together, which strives to end hunger and homelessness, expressed his appreciation and commended the foundations and community leaders for recognizing the financial struggles of local residents. Its Council Bluffs office is at 3415 W. Broadway, Suite B.

“This is an awesome next step for us — to be shoulder to shoulder with other organizations that serve the community,” he said.

Council Bluffs Mayor Matt Walsh thanked the “philanthropic community” for once again coming through for the community.

“We’ve always had great collaboration, but this is the next step forward,” he said.

Donors and stakeholders signed a steel beam that will be displayed in the building’s lobby.

Leasing space in the building to its tenants will generate income that can be used to maintain the campus, said John Hoich, president of the campus foundation.

Completion is scheduled for Aug. 21, 2024, according to Clarrissa Newman, campus coordinator. That will put it just on the heels of the Florence M. Lakin Child Development Center being built just to its north, which is slated to open in June 2024. The two structures will be the first newcomers to the campus since its original anchors opened in late 2008 and early 2009.