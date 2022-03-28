 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Officials ID man found dead in eastern Iowa grain bin

  • 0
Around Iowa

Daily Nonpareil graphic

WILLIAMSBURG (AP) — Authorities have identified a man who was found dead last week in an eastern Iowa grain bin.

Robert Wade Chittick, 63, of Williamsburg, was found buried under 10 feet (3.05 meters) of corn after emergency responders were called around 7:30 a.m. Friday to the grain bin near Williamsburg, the Iowa County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.

Arriving crews worked for an hour before finding Chittick inside the bin. He was declared dead at the scene.

The sheriff’s office said the 20,000-bushel capacity grain bin is owned by Kinze Manufacturing and is leased to Circle J Grain of Williamsburg.

Williamsburg is located about 83 miles (133.6 kilometers) east of Des Moines.

0 Comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

'BirdBot' mimics birds way of walking

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert