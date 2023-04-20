A high-caliber wrestling program is coming to the Iowa West Field House in Council Bluffs.

The Best Wrestler training program is owned by Olympian and World Team member Georgi Ivanov and operated by him and his father and coach, Ivan Ivanov, who has coached eight Olympians, 23 World Team members, 15 European Team members, eight Pan-American team members along with numerous national champions in multiple countries and age groups — both men and women. He has coached in 35 countries and started the first training center in Africa for wrestling, his son said.

“We’re fortunate to partner with the Iowa West Foundation,” Georgi Ivanov said. “Our goal is to be the best training center not only in southwest Iowa but in the Midwest.”

“Ivan’s story is amazing — what he has done on a world level,” said Brenda Mainwaring, president and CEO of the Iowa West Foundation. “The goal of the Iowa West Field House has always been to bring regional sporting events to Council Bluffs. With Georgi and Ivan, it goes beyond that regional level.”

The two have helped students prepare for their futures, too, Mainwaring said.

“All of the students who have committed to their program in high school have gotten scholarships to go to college, so it opens up pathways to education,” she said. “Iowa is known for wrestling, and it’s high time we had a significant wrestling facility here in Council Bluffs. This really puts Council Bluffs on the map for wrestling.”

Molly Allen, a Best Wrestler student from Riverside Community Schools, became the third girl from Iowa to win a state wrestling championship, Ivanov said. Her brother, Blake, won a state championship for Underwood Community Schools.

“She’s on track to be a four-time state champion,” he said. “Girls wrestling is the fastest-growing sport in the country.”

Georgi Ivanov was a four-time Bulgarian National Champion and two-time European Team member, according to The Best Wrestler website. He came to the United States at age 16 and graduated from Lewis Central High School. He wrestled on three NCAA Division II National Championship teams at University of Nebraska at Omaha and was a two-time NCAA All-American, National Finalist and two-time Academic All-American before the university cut the wrestling program to save money. Then he followed Coach Mike Denney to Maryville University in St. Louis, where he worked as his associate head coach. During that period, he completed a master’s degree in strategic communication and leadership. He also traveled back to Bulgaria and made the national team. He became a World Team member for Bulgaria in 2015 and an Olympian in 2016.

The Best Wrestler club is currently operating out of a facility in McClelland and has 170 students, Ivanov said.

“We have kids traveling two hours one way to train with us,” he said.

Wrestling coaches from colleges across the country come to The Best Wrestler to recruit students for their programs, he said.

Before The Best Wrestler can move into the Iowa West Field House, some remodeling needs to be done. Schemmer has designed a wrestling center that will be created in the northwest corner of the Iowa West Field House, according to Tim Galligan, Iowa West Foundation program officer. Walls within the space will be demolished to clear it out.

“Basically, we’re going to start with an empty box and start building from there,” he said.

On completion, the wrestling center will include men’s and women’s restrooms, offices and a large open area with three large wrestling mats. When it is not being used by The Best Wrestler, the area will be available for use by the community. It is expected to open in August or September.