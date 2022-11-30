Omaha Bridges workshop on getting ahead to be offered in Council Bluffs

Omaha Bridges will offer a 10-week workshop on getting ahead at three locations in Council Bluffs.

“Getting Ahead in a Just-Gettin’-By World” will be offered Saturday mornings Jan. 14 through March 18 from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Habitat for Humanity of Council Bluffs, 1228 S. Main St., and the Lakin Foundation at 705 N. 16th St., according to a flyer from the Thriving Families Alliance.

In addition, the workshop will be offered in Spanish at Centro Latino in the Omni Centre Business Park, 300 W. Broadway, at the same dates and times.

“You will be introduced to a new perspective, and you’ll learn that you have the power to influence your future and creative positive change for you and your loved ones,” a flyer on the workshop stated. “You can break the cycle of poverty once and for all!”

People can also earn $400 by participating in the workshop, the flyer states.

To register, visit the Omaha Bridges website at omabop.org/for-individuals/ and click on “Find a Class.”