An Omaha man was sentenced Tuesday to 168 months in prison following his plea of guilty to distribution of a controlled substance.

Jason D. Hartzell, 22, was convicted of distributing fentanyl pressed pills to a person who died from drug, according to a press release from the U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Iowa.

Council Bluffs Police officers and Council Bluffs Fire Department personnel were dispatched to a motel on Jan. 12, 2021 to provide treatment to an unresponsive party who ultimately died from a fentanyl overdose. Officers linked Hartzell to the fentanyl death after reviewing phone information, social media information and surveillance video and conducting witness interviews. Hartzell must serve a three-year term of supervised release after the prison term.

U.S. Attorney Richard D. Westphal of the Southern District of Iowa made the announcement. The Council Bluffs Police Department, Omaha Police Department, Southwest Iowa Narcotics Enforcement Task Force and Federal Bureau of Investigation investigated the case.

Fentanyl has become the leading cause of drug overdose deaths in the United States. Counterfeit, fentanyl-laced pills often resemble pharmaceutical pills but contain potentially lethal doses of fentanyl. For more information, go to the Drug Enforcement Administration’s website at dea.gov and click on “One Pill Can Kill.”