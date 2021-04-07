Omaha man killed in head-on collision

An Omaha man was killed in a crash Friday afternoon in rural Harrison County.
The Iowa State Patrol reported Kurt T. Von Sternberg, 62, of Omaha, was killed in a head-on collision on Loess Hills Trail between York Road and Kermit Place just after 4:30 p.m.
Patrol reports stated a 2003 Chevrolet Suburban was traveling north on Loess Hills Trail north of York Road and south of Kermit Place, when — for reasons not yet known — the vehicle crossed the center line and collided head-on with a 2019 Ford Escape driven by Von Sternberg. A passenger in the Ford Escape, identified as Debra J. Von Sternberg, 60, of Omaha, suffered serious injuries in the crash and was taken to the University of Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha by LifeNet.
The driver of the Suburban also suffered injuries and was transported to CHI Health Memorial Hospital in Missouri Valley by a rescue unit.
The crash is under investigation by the patrol.
