Omaha man killed in head-on collision

Patrol reports stated a 2003 Chevrolet Suburban was traveling north on Loess Hills Trail north of York Road and south of Kermit Place, when — for reasons not yet known — the vehicle crossed the center line and collided head-on with a 2019 Ford Escape driven by Von Sternberg. A passenger in the Ford Escape, identified as Debra J. Von Sternberg, 60, of Omaha, suffered serious injuries in the crash and was taken to the University of Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha by LifeNet.