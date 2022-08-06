Omaha man sentenced to six years in prison for firearms offense

An Omaha man was sentenced to more than six years in prison on firearms charges.

Jesse Dean Seifert, 33, was sentenced on Wednesday to 77 months in prison on charges of possession of an unregistered firearm and prohibited person in possession of a firearm.

Upon release, Seifert must also serve a three-year term of supervised release.

In September 2021, police attempted to stop Seifert, who was driving a stolen dump truck, according to the press release from the Southern District of Iowa. Seifert eluded police, and abandoned the truck in a residential neighborhood. He fled on foot.

As he fled, Seifert dropped a loaded sawed-off shotgun.

Police apprehended Seifert a short distance from the weapon. He was also in possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.

The Council Bluffs Police Department, Pottawattamie County Sheriff’s Department, and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives investigated the case.

The case was prosecuted as part of Project Safe Neighborhoods, a program bringing together all levels of law enforcement and the communities they serve to reduce violent crime and make neighborhoods safer for everyone.