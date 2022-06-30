Omaha Police seek information to help detectives solve June 3 murder

Omaha Police are asking for help solving a murder that occurred at 11:37 p.m. on June 3 at 2931 T St. in Omaha.

The OPD Homicide Unit continues to investigate the June 3 murder of Pierre Hightower, according to a press release. Officers who responded to the incident located four victims suffering various gunshot wounds. Victim Pierre Hightower, 31, was deceased at the scene. Victims Paris Hightower, 30; Kaveh Ranson, 32; and Ryan Prince, 19, were transported to Nebraska Medicine with non-life-threatening injuries.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about this crime is urged to contact the OPD Homicide Unit at 402-444-5656 or Omaha Crime Stoppers at 402-444-STOP, at www.omahacrimestoppers.org or on the P3 Tips mobile app. Tips leading to an arrest in a homicide are eligible for a $25,000 reward.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.