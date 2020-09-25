Omaha woman dies as result of single-vehicle accident on I-29 south

A 23-year-old Omaha woman died following a Thursday single-vehicle accident on Interstate 29, according to a news release from the Council Bluffs Police Department.
At 10:34 a.m., the wreck happened near the 53 mile marker on I-29 south, police said.
The driver of the vehicle, Elexa Robinson, was transported to the University of Nebraska Medical Center by representatives of the Council Bluffs Fire Department, according to a release.
Robinson died Thursday evening from injuries sustained during the accident, police said.
The cause of the collision remains under investigation.
