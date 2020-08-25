Omaha woman dies in crash north of Crescent

An Omaha woman has died from injuries suffered in a two-vehicle crash north of Crescent.

The Pottawattamie County Sheriff’s Office said Catherine Vasquez, 56, died at Nebraska Medicine in Omaha after the wreck, which occurred a little after 6 p.m. Friday on Old Lincoln Highway near Missouri Avenue.

The sheriff’s office said an initial investigation showed Vasquez was traveling northbound on the highway in a 2016 Hyundai Accent, while Carter Calvert, 21, of Omaha, was heading southbound on Old Lincoln Highway in a 2012 Toyota Camry. The vehicles collided head-on in the northbound lane, according to Chief Deputy Rob Ambrose.

Ambrose said the crash is still under investigation, noting, “They collided in the northbound lane of traffic. Everything is being looked at to determine what led to that occurring.”

Asked about the vehicle Vasquez was driving, Ambrose said he would follow up with the Nonpareil to confirm the make and model.

After the crash medics took Vasquez to Nebraska Medicine, where she was pronounced dead. Medics also took Calvert to the Omaha hospital for treatment of serious injuries, the sheriff’s office said.