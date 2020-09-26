 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Omaha woman dies in wreck on I-29
0 comments
top story

Omaha woman dies in wreck on I-29

{{featured_button_text}}
Crime graphic 3
Susan Szalewski/BH News Service

A 23-year-old Omaha woman died Thursday following a single-vehicle accident on Interstate 29, according to a news release from the Council Bluffs Police Department.

At 10:34 a.m., the wreck happened near the 53-mile marker on I-29 south, police said.

The driver of the vehicle, Elexa Robinson, was transported to the University of Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha by representatives of the Council Bluffs Fire Department, according to a release.

Robinson died Thursday evening from injuries suffered during the accident, police said.

The cause of the collision remains under investigation.

0 comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert