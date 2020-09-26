Omaha woman dies in wreck on I-29

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A 23-year-old Omaha woman died Thursday following a single-vehicle accident on Interstate 29, according to a news release from the Council Bluffs Police Department.

At 10:34 a.m., the wreck happened near the 53-mile marker on I-29 south, police said.

The driver of the vehicle, Elexa Robinson, was transported to the University of Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha by representatives of the Council Bluffs Fire Department, according to a release.

Robinson died Thursday evening from injuries suffered during the accident, police said.

The cause of the collision remains under investigation.

