An Omaha woman was killed Wednesday in a single-vehicle crash on the Nebraska side of Carter Lake.
A 2000 Ford F-150 pickup was northbound on Carter Lake Shore Drive at about 8:09 p.m. when it left the roadway and rolled, according to a press release from the Omaha Police Department. A passenger, Tiffany Brayman, 37, was thrown from the vehicle and was transported to Nebraska Medicine by Omaha Fire Department medics. The driver, who was not identified, fled on foot.
Brayman was pronounced dead at the hospital, the press release stated. Speed, alcohol and lack of seatbelt use are being investigated as contributing factors.