Omaha woman sentenced to eight years for Iowa drug offense

An Omaha woman was sentenced to eight years in prison for a drug offense that took place in Mills County, Iowa.

Anisha Illene Luna, 33, was sentenced on Aug. 3 following a plea to a charge of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, according to a release from U.S. Attorney Richard Westphal of the Southern District of Iowa.

In March 2021, the Mills County Sheriff’s Department received information that Luna and her co-defendant, Ronald Wayne Reed II, were planning to deliver an ounce of meth to a confidential source at a McDonald’s parking lot in Glenwood, Iowa.

Deputies were waiting at the McDonald’s when Luna and Reed arrived in a car. After searching the car, deputies found more than five grams of meth, which Luna and Reed intended to distribute.

Further investigation found that Luna and Reed had already distributed more than a pound of meth prior to their arrest.

Reed is scheduled to be sentenced Oct. 5 in Council Bluffs.

The Mills County Sheriff’s Department, Iowa State Patrol and Iowa Division of Narcotics Enforcement investigated the case.

