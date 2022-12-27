One injured in car-semi crash Tuesday morning on Highway 92

A young male from Treynor was transported to Nebraska Medicine Tuesday morning after the car he was driving struck a semi-trailer near Highway 92 and 290th Street.

The car was westbound on Highway 92 at 7:10 a.m. Tuesday when it struck the trailer, according to Pottawattamie County Chief Deputy Jeff Theulen, chief deputy at the Pottawattamie County Sheriff’s Office.

“It apparently had become detached from the semi, and this (young male) from Treynor was westbound on 92 and went under part of the trailer,” he said.

The driver of the car was extricated by Treynor Fire & Rescue, Theulen said. Authorities initially requested LifeNet, but the patient was able to be transported by ambulance.

Highway 92 was closed for about 3 ½ hours because of the crash, he said.

The names and ages of the drivers have not been released. More information is expected Tuesday afternoon.