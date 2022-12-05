 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Open house on Brownfields grants is Tuesday

Council Bluffs Mayor Matt Walsh accepted a $500,000 novelty check from EPA Region 7’s DeAndré Singletary for cleanup of the Reliance Battery Factory site on June 27.

 CITY OF COUNCIL BLUFFS

The City of Council Bluffs will host an open house Tuesday, Dec. 6 on the City's communitywide Brownfields Assessment Grant Program.

The event will be held from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. at the Council Bluffs Public Library, 400 Willow Ave.

All are welcome, and particularly any residents, property owners and business owners interested in helping redevelop sites that may be complicate dby the presence or potential presence of hazardous containment.

Questions can be directed to Dessie Redmond at 712-890-5352 or DRedmond@councilbluffs-ia.gov.

