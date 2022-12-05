Open house on Brownfields grants is Tuesday

The City of Council Bluffs will host an open house Tuesday, Dec. 6 on the City's communitywide Brownfields Assessment Grant Program.

The event will be held from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. at the Council Bluffs Public Library, 400 Willow Ave.

All are welcome, and particularly any residents, property owners and business owners interested in helping redevelop sites that may be complicate dby the presence or potential presence of hazardous containment.

Questions can be directed to Dessie Redmond at 712-890-5352 or DRedmond@councilbluffs-ia.gov.