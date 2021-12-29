Orduna leaving Children's Square; Ewing to be interim president/CEO

Debbie Orduna has announced her resignation from Children’s Square USA.

Her last day with the organization will be Jan. 7, when she will hand over leadership to Viv Ewing, current vice president of development who will serve as interim president and CEO.

Ewing said Children’s Square is a “great organization,” and she’s looking forward to continuing the progress it has made.

After almost 30 years of service to children and families, Orduna will focus on her family and continue to pursue human capital research, according to a press release from Children’s Square. She took over at Children’s Square on March 29, 2020 after the retirement of longtime President and CEO Carol Wood.

Scott Hartman, president of the Children’s Square Board of Directors, spoke highly of Orduna.

“Through Debbie’s incredible leadership, Children’s Square has made significant strides in strengthening our programs, improving our financial stability and accelerating progress toward realizing our vision for the future,” he said in the press release. “These remarkable achievements occurred during a pandemic that was declared at the same time Debbie joined the organization. Nine similar agencies within the state of Iowa ceased operations in 2021, which further marks the significance of Debbie’s contributions and effort."

“Debbie’s tireless advocacy for the care of children and families has impacted governmental decisions that carry impacts for years to come,” Hartman said.

“Children’s Square is a vital organization to the wellbeing of children and families in our community,” Orduna said. “I am confident in the leadership team and the organization’s impact on children who are in or near crisis to ensure children and families receive the education, crisis and mental health services needed to realize their potential and achieve a bright future.”

Ewing is well-positioned to lead the agency, according to the press release. She has a PhD in community and human resources from the University of Nebraska at Lincoln and more than 25 years of executive-level experience in human services and child welfare. She has served as CEO of the Alzheimer’s Association of Nebraska and vice president of administration at PromiseShip (formerly Nebraska Families Collaborative), The Salvation Army and Habitat for Humanity. She has served as board chair for many organizations, such as Literacy Center, Hope Center for Kids Guild and Human Resources Association of the Midlands.

“I look forward to continuing the strong legacy of service to children and families in the community,” she said.

The Children’s Square Board will form a search committee and launch a search for a new president and CEO, Ewing said. She said she would “absolutely” be interested in holding the position permanently.

“I’ve been involved in helping us get stronger, both in grants and in the community,” she said. “My current position encompasses not only fund development but PR, outreach, donor relations and friend-raising.”

“Children’s Square is very fortunate to have the experience, passion and expertise of Dr. Ewing immediately available to serve as the interim president and CEO,” Hartman said. “Viv’s proven leadership will be invaluable as we serve children and families throughout this transition and beyond.”

Children’s Square provides educational, crisis and mental health services to almost 1,000 children each day from birth to 23 years of age, the press release stated. The organization was founded in 1882 in Council Bluffs and currently serves children in southwest Iowa, the Omaha-Council Bluffs metropolitan area and Sioux City.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.