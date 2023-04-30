Although you can’t always tell by the weather, you know it’s spring when it’s time for Celebrate CB.

The annual weeklong celebration of the Council Bluffs community begins on Monday, May 8 and runs through Sunday, May 14 at Bayliss Park, 200 Pearl St. in Council Bluffs.

On Monday, May 8, Mayor Matt Walsh will issue a proclamation to kick off the festivities, which will include a weeklong scavenger hunt with the Iowa West Art App.

On Tuesday, May 9, the traditional Clean Sweep of the city will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. Afterwards, Mayor Matt Walsh and members of the City Council will cook supper at the park, according to Lindsey Grote-Rodgers, director of marketing and public relations for The 712 Initiative, which organizes the week’s activities with the help of a committee of community volunteers.

The carnival’s big wheels will start spinning on Thursday, May 11 from 5 to 10 p.m. The midway will be open again Friday from 5 to 10 p.m., Saturday from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. and Sunday from 1 to 7 p.m.

The farmers market will be open Thursday from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. on the south side of Bayliss Park. During the market, goat yoga will be offered in the park.

“Last year, I went to the farmers market during Celebrate CB,” said Grote-Rodgers, who is helping to organize Celebrate CB for the first time. “It was really exciting to see the park activated and people out and about. The energy’s really cool.”

The Council Bluffs Area Chamber of Commerce Agriculture Committee will hold its annual cookout in the park Friday from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. A lunch of a sandwich, bag of chips and drink will be available for purchase.

The Celebrate CB Parade will step off Saturday at 10:30 a.m. at South Main Street and Ninth Avenue. Entrants will proceed north to the circle at Broadway and back south to Story Street.

“We’re getting really great participation for the parade,” Grote-Rodgers said. “I think our goal is 100 (entries), and we are getting close to that.”

The grand marshals will be six coaches from Iowa Western Community College whose teams won national titles during the current academic year, she said. They include Scott Strohmeier, football; Adam Sanchez, women’s soccer; Raven Gau, cheer; Michaela Patterson, dance; Ian Alumbaugh, eSports; and Derek Pollock, shotgun sports. They may not all be in the parade, but those who aren’t will likely make an appearance at another time during Celebrate CB.

After the parade, children’s activities will be offered in Bayliss Park, the carnival will be operating and food trucks will be open for business. The activities will include Big Blue Blocks, yard games and many more.

The Animal Olympics is sure to draw the attention of the younger generation. Of course, animals are best known for running, jumping, gymnastics (cats are great on the balance beam), swimming (dog paddling), and curling (especially on their humans’ furniture). This will be overseen by Pottawattamie County Conservation.

Pottawattamie Arts, Culture & Entertainment will have puppet painting for children to do, and The Home Depot will have building kits. The Council Bluffs Schools Foundation will offer temporary tattoos, ring toss with rubber ducks in water and an oversize Jenga game.

The Charles E. Lakin YMCA will have an obstacle course set up and offer healthy snacks, and the Council Bluffs Fire Department will have a truck for children to visit. Mad Cow Paintball will have waterbead shooting.

The celebration will wind up Sunday, May 14 with the final day of the carnival.

For more information or to sign up to enter the parade, visit the712initiative.org/events/celebrate-cb.