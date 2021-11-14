Organizers busy planning Citywide Thanksgiving Dinner for 800 mouths

An army of elves is busy planning the Citywide Thanksgiving Dinner.
The event will again offer a dine-in option this year, after limiting meals to pick-up or delivery last year.
The 36th annual dinner will be served from noon to 1:30 p.m. Thanksgiving Day, which is on Nov. 25 this year, at Community of Christ Church at North Second Street and Kanesville Blvd. Delivery will still be available.
Last year, volunteers fed 850 to 900 people — although there were some leftovers — and organizers are expecting a similar number this year, according to Linda Pfenning, coordinator.
“We’re expecting probably at least 800 again this year,” she said.
Traditionally, St. Patrick’s Catholic Church organizes the supersize dinner, and Community of Christ hosts it, Pfenning said.
“They have two wonderful kitchens, and they let us do all of our cooking and prep work in them,” she said.
Some of it, however, is done by other groups at other locations, Pfenning said. Volunteers at Emanuel Lutheran Church cook up about 18 pans of green bean casserole every year, and Karen Hander, the head of nutrition services at St. Albert Catholic School, makes the mashed potatoes — with the help of some student volunteers.
“She cooks 500 pounds of potatoes,” she said. “They slice them all up, dice them and mash them and bring them down to the Community of Christ.”
Turkeys are always donated by Ameristar Casino-Hotel and Dr. Behrouz and Christiane Rassekh — and sometimes other local citizens. They will be roasted by Louis Palacio, manager at Council Bluffs Country Club, at Community of Christ, Pfenning said. She expects top gravy maker Lori Cottrell of Florida to do the honors this year, as she has many times.
“She comes here to spend time with her family, but then she comes and does gravy for us,” she said. “It is awfully good gravy.”
The dinner is funded, mostly, from monetary and in-kind donations, Pfenning said. Individuals donate cash and gift cards.
“All of the major food stores donate — usually gift cards, and we can go pick up whatever we need,” she said. “We generally only spend $300 beyond the donations.”
The dinner has a small residual fund, where any leftover money is saved for the following year.
Pfenning has volunteered on and off for 15-20 years — ever since her daughters were old enough to help, she said. She still remembers the first year her youngest daughter, Alaina Pfenning-Butterworth, helped make pies in the basement at Community of Christ.
“She couldn’t do very much, but they let her beat the eggs,” she said. “So she beat eggs all day,” no doubt feeling pretty important because she had helped. Now, the pies are made at St. Patrick’s.
This is Pfenning’s first year as coordinator –—a role she took over from Brenda Moran, who had announced that last year — her 20th – was going to be her last.
“I’ve known Brenda for 27-28 years,” she said. “Our kids were in the same Baptism class — two of them. She’s just a dear, dear friend, and I wanted to do this for her so she could enjoy her family.”
Moran is currently visiting a brand-new grandchild in Florida, she said.
Before that, though, she did help Pfenning learn the process.
Volunteers start loading meals into bags for delivery at 10:45 on Thanksgiving, labeling them with each family’s name and address. They are then sorted by area of the city so they can be directed to the right driver.
“We have great volunteers,” she said. “The Holy Spirit really (blesses) this project. Everything works out.”
The dinner is free, although free-will donations are welcome. Reservations are required to ensure that enough food is prepared. The number for reservations is 402-981-5670.