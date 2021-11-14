Organizers busy planning Citywide Thanksgiving Dinner for 800 mouths

“She couldn’t do very much, but they let her beat the eggs,” she said. “So she beat eggs all day,” no doubt feeling pretty important because she had helped. Now, the pies are made at St. Patrick’s.

This is Pfenning’s first year as coordinator –—a role she took over from Brenda Moran, who had announced that last year — her 20th – was going to be her last.

“I’ve known Brenda for 27-28 years,” she said. “Our kids were in the same Baptism class — two of them. She’s just a dear, dear friend, and I wanted to do this for her so she could enjoy her family.”

Moran is currently visiting a brand-new grandchild in Florida, she said.

Before that, though, she did help Pfenning learn the process.

Volunteers start loading meals into bags for delivery at 10:45 on Thanksgiving, labeling them with each family’s name and address. They are then sorted by area of the city so they can be directed to the right driver.

“We have great volunteers,” she said. “The Holy Spirit really (blesses) this project. Everything works out.”