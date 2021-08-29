Organizers seeking entries for Veterans Day Parade

It’s not too early for your group or organization to register for the Council Bluffs Veterans Day Parade.
This year’s parade will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 6.
Vietnam veteran James Thrane will be honored as grand marshal.
The event is sponsored by American Legion Post No. 2, Disabled American Veterans Chapter 5, Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 737 and Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 798.
As usual, parade entries will line up on South Sixth Street and South Main Street south of Ninth Avenue. The parade will proceed north on South Main, branching onto the Pearl Street side and jogging over to South Main Street at West Broadway. Then, the parade will head back south on South Main Street and exit at Story Street.
For more information and both online and mail-in entry forms, go to councilbluffsveteransdayparade.org.
