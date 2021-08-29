 Skip to main content
Organizers seeking entries for Veterans Day Parade
Organizers seeking entries for Veterans Day Parade

Members of AFJROTC Unit IA-951 march along Pearl Street as they lead the annual Council Bluffs Veterans Day Parade on Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020. The warm, sunny weather was a welcome addition to the event, and several people made it out to celebrate the veterans and service members of southwest Iowa.

 JOE SHEAER, THE DAILY NONPAREIL, FILE

It’s not too early for your group or organization to register for the Council Bluffs Veterans Day Parade.

This year’s parade will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 6.

Vietnam veteran James Thrane will be honored as grand marshal.

The event is sponsored by American Legion Post No. 2, Disabled American Veterans Chapter 5, Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 737 and Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 798.

As usual, parade entries will line up on South Sixth Street and South Main Street south of Ninth Avenue. The parade will proceed north on South Main, branching onto the Pearl Street side and jogging over to South Main Street at West Broadway. Then, the parade will head back south on South Main Street and exit at Story Street.

For more information and both online and mail-in entry forms, go to councilbluffsveteransdayparade.org.

