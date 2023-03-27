Jen Pellant condemned two Iowa legislative bills Saturday, calling them an attempt to roll back more than 100 years of protecting children from unscrupulous employers.

Pellant, president of the Western Iowa Labor Federation, told a small crowd outside Wilson Middle School that billion dollar corporations are trying to exploit Iowa's children through SF 542 and HF 647.

Pellant addressed sign-carrying parents, grandparents and other interested parties who were demonstrating against the bills in the Iowa Legislature that would allow corporations, such a meat packing plants, restaurants and factories, to allow:

• 14-year-olds to work six-hour shifts and longer during the summer;

• 15-year-olds to work on assembly production lines or loading/unloading shipments of items up to 50 pounds;

• 16- and 17-year-olds to serve alcohol;

• employers to recruit teens for “work-based learning” programs in jobs formerly off-limits as hazardous occupations, but now open to 14- to 17-year-olds under waivers provided by Iowa Workforce Development.

Pellant argued a big reason Republicans in the statehouse are pushing to get children in the state workforce is the fact that the minimum wage in Iowa has remained at $7.25 an hour.

“No one support a family on that small wage,” she said. “The Iowa labor force is moving out of state as politicians and corporations bid for minors to come into the labor force.”

Mike Gronstal, a former Democratic state senator, also spoke to the crowd that was waving signs to cars driving past, many honking their support.

“This isn't good for anyone, much less children,” Gronstal said. “These bills roll back protections of children. It would allow children to work in mines, again, and these bills would give employers exemptions from any damage or injuries children may incur while on the job. They wouldn't even have to pay funeral expenses.”

Gronstal cited changes in unemployment benefits as also contributing to the loss of workers in the state.

“The Iowa workforce is being diminished due to Republican machinations with unemployment benefits,” Gronstal said. “Many seasonal workers, such as those in the building trades, can't work in the winter due to the weather. But the Legislature 'fixed' that by cutting those benefits. People who couldn't work were out of luck. But we can't depend on children to make up for these deficits, as more and more workers leave the state.”

The Rev. Vergarie Sanford, a minister at Mount Zion Baptist Church, spoke to the morals and ethics of child labor. She cited Nelson Mandela, who said that the true character of a nation is revealed in how it treats its children.

"Why do we want to go back to a time when children didn't play or go to school but rather worked in factories and mines?" she asked.

State Rep. Josh Turek, a Council Bluffs Democrat, told the crowd “to make your voices heard, and kids are not the answer to our labor problems.”

Pellant closed the rally by claiming Gov. Kim Reynolds' policies are driving workers and families out of Iowa.

“Nebraska is getting ready to make its minimum wage $15, and Missouri is already at $12,” she said. “ It's heartbreaking to see Iowa reverse a century of progress — child labor laws and education.”