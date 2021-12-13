 Skip to main content
Our Savior's Lutheran Food Pantry to offer diaper giveaway

Our Savior’s Lutheran Food & Pet Food Pantry will hold a diaper giveaway from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday in the parking lot at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church, 313 Story St.

The event is for low-income Iowa residents who need assistance with baby diapers.

Our Savior’s Lutheran Food Pantry was able to obtain a large number of diapers through its partnership with Food Bank for the Heartland, according to a press release from the pantry. Sizes available include size 3 (medium), size 4 (large) and size 5 (XL). Each family will receive three packages of diapers for each child in that size range.

Beginning on Wednesday, Our Savior’s Lutheran Food Pantry and Lutheran Services in Iowa will begin a partnership to provide diapers to foster parents caring for Iowa foster children. LSI provides foster care and adoption services in Western Iowa on contract with the Iowa Department of Human Services. The partnership will help defray the cost of diapers for foster parents caring for young children. The pantry will continue to provide diapers to local foster parents as long as it is able to maintain an adequate supply.

