Our Savior's/Story Street Pantry enlarged to speed up order prep

Our Savior’s Lutheran Church has expanded and reconfigured its food pantry to create more space for food storage and assembly of food packages.

The space devoted to the pantry is now one-third larger, according to Loren Knauss, volunteer at the pantry and co-founder of the Story Street Pantry.

With the approval of the church council, led by President Roger Carlon, a conference room was converted into a storage and assembly room, and a room across the hall was turned into a conference room, said Josh Weesner, director of the Our Savior’s pantry and co-founder of Story Street Pantry. He does the ordering for both pantries.

“The expansion of the space was done to streamline the work at Our Savior’s Lutheran Food Pantry, but it also allows Our Savior’s, which is a partner with Story Street Pantry, to become the distribution center for the Story Street Pantry mobile pantry services,” Knauss said. “The new Our Savior’s food assembly room will allow volunteers (including some from Emanuel Lutheran Church) to assemble delivery orders for more than 100 households without leaving the room to restock, saving much-needed time. Before, we had to go to multiple places (to get food for orders), and I was actually assembling in the hall.”