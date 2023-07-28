Children’s Square U.S.A., a 140-year-old organization that serves children with mental and behavioral health needs hosted its first annual Children’s Square Walk for Mental Health on July 22 at the Tom Hanafan River’s Edge Park.

Over 250 participants enjoyed a walk across the Bob Kerrey Pedestrian Bridge, a free pancake breakfast, face painting, a Council Bluffs Fire Department truck and a Council Bluffs Police cruiser, therapy pets, Chalk the Walk and other activities, and 15 mental health resources and booths.

Children’s Square Chief Administrative Officer Phil Taylor said the Walk for Mental Health was a success.

“Our goal for this first Children’s Square Walk for Mental Health was to raise awareness of the importance of mental health care, have fun and fellowship, and enjoy great outdoor physical activity,” Taylor said in a news release. “I’m thrilled to say we accomplished these goals and more, thanks to our event sponsors, the organizations who provided activities or mental health resources, and most importantly, the community who came out in large numbers to support this event.”

A number of local sponsors helped make the event possible. The chairman of the Walk for Mental Health was Bruce Lemen, the great-great grandson of Rev. J.G. Lemen, who founded Children’s Square in 1882.

“We are so thankful for our sponsors and their commitment of time, energy and resources to help make the first Children’s Square Walk for Mental Health a great success," Taylor said.

While a date has not been set for the 2024 Children’s Square Walk for Mental Health, Taylor indicated the event will likely be held in July 2024, and his team is working on ways to grow and improve the event.

“We received some valuable feedback about this year’s Walk for Mental Health from sponsors and participants,” Taylor said. “We will incorporate that feedback into our plans for improving the 2024 Children’s Square Walk for Mental Health. We plan to grow the number of sponsors, activities and people we touch and impact we have with these valuable mental health resources.”