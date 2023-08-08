Pottawattamie Arts, Culture and Entertainment will celebrate the arts at its annual PACE Interactive fundraiser on Friday, Aug. 18 from 6 to 9 p.m. at the Hoff Family Arts and Culture Center, 1001 S. Sixth St.

PACE Interactive is an evening of food, drinks, art and performances that promise to keep guests entertained. The open-house style event features:

• Main stage performances by Chanticleer Theater, Chanticleer Children’s Theater, Kanesville Symphony Orchestra, American Midwest Ballet Company and American Midwest Ballet School;

• 10 savory and nine sweet food options created by Kitchen Council entrepreneurs;

• PACE New Masters juried art exhibition, with more than 40 talented artists;

• Live music from Rick Spurgin, Paul Hart and Jackie Johnson;

• And much more.

“This event is a critical fundraiser for the PACE, and we are deeply grateful to Ted & Polly Hoff, Dick Miller and all our sponsors for their support," Danna Kehm, CEO of PACE, said in a news release.

The money raised through PACE Interactive plays an important part in ensuring PACE’s year-round arts programming remains affordable and accessible to everyone in the community. The financial support from this event is crucial to the organization's health, especially as the arts and culture industry continues to rebound from the pandemic.

“All children should have the opportunity to experience the arts in some way, whether at school or through PACE. I’m so glad families like mine have a world class arts and culture center like the Hoff Center right in our backyard,” said event chair Jared Tripp. “PACE Interactive is the perfect opportunity to experience all the Hoff Center has to offer, while also showing your support for the arts in the community.”

Presenting sponsor Dick Miller said the event provides a chance to celebrate PACE's programs as well as see some of the region's best performers and artists.

“PACE Interactive provides a chance to reflect on the numerous ways the Hoff Center’s exhibitions, classes and events have made an impact on thousands of people in our community,” said presenting sponsor Ted Hoff.

Tickets cost $100 and include a hosted bar, food and live entertainment.

Tickets are available online at bit.ly/PACEInteractive2023 or at the Box Office. Those who are unable to attend but would like to donate to PACE may do so at paceartsiowa.org/donate.

PACE Interactive is presented by Ted & Polly Hoff and Richard (Dick) Miller with support from Doll Distributing, Omaha Steaks, Bob & Denise Putman, CHI Health Mercy Hospital, Frontier Savings Bank, Google, Iowa Western Community College, Liz Collins, MidAmerican Energy, Security National Bank, Boomer Radio and Bluffs Country Radio.

