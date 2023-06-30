Holden Loewenstein, 11, wields a crowbar as he smashes a beat up car during the ARTlot party outside the Hoff Family Arts & Culture Center on Friday, June 23, 2023. Pottawattamie Arts, Culture & Entertainment got its evening started with a bang and more as families participated in interactive art stations on the Hoff Center's south lot. Besides the car smashing, guests also got to crush paint-covered bottles in the "smash booth," use spray paint to create a collaborative mural, paint puppets and more while listening to live music from Jocelyn Olivia & Brenda Lee and enjoying some barbecue. The Hoff Center will be open Friday evening as Andre Vander Velde hosts an open mic. The fourth floor art gallery will also be open and the Hoff Center's studio artists will be on hand to chat with guests. More information about upcoming events can be found online at paceartsiowa.org.