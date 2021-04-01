Pandemic’s effects add urgency to child abuse prevention

April is Child Abuse Prevention Month and has been proclaimed so by Council Bluffs Mayor Matt Walsh and the Pottawattamie County Board of Supervisors.
The local observance, part of the national Pinwheels for Prevention Campaign, is coordinated by Prevent Child Abuse Pottawattamie County of Promise Partners.
Last year, Prevent Child Abuse wasn’t able to have its annual Family Fun Fair because of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to Jessica Rayment, community impact coordinator for Promise Partners.
“We were in the midst of planning that when the pandemic hit,” she said.
The organization did make arrangements to plant some pinwheels at local schools and also contributed toward the distribution of meals by schools and food pantries in Fremont, Harrison, Monona, Page, Pottawattamie, Shelby and Taylor Counties.
Since large events may have to wait until another year, organizers are working to get schools, businesses, churches and other organizations to Go Blue Against Child Abuse, Rayment said. Blue displays and more than 600 pinwheels have been set up across Council Bluffs to bring awareness to child abuse prevention. Some downtown businesses are decorating their windows.
This year, the occasion comes with increased concern created by the effects of the pandemic. In many jurisdictions, child abuse reports declined in 2020 – a change often attributed to many children being home from school and away from mandatory child abuse reporters like teachers, counselors, nurses and other school officials.
Meanwhile, many parents were under financial and emotional stress because of job losses, furloughs and the added responsibility of guiding children through virtual classes.
Statewide, there were 1,623 confirmed cases of child neglect or abuse in 2019 and 1,537 in 2020.
In southwest Iowa, numbers were mixed:
• Fremont County — 3 confirmed cases in 2019, 3 in 2020.
• Harrison County — 12 confirmed cases in 2019, 16 in 2020.
• Mills County — 7 confirmed cases in 2019, 4 in 2020.
• Page County — 4 confirmed cases in 2019, 8 in 2020.
• Pottawattamie County — 37 confirmed cases in 2019, 45 in 2020.
• Shelby County — 6 confirmed cases in 2019, 3 in 2020.
Hospital emergency room visits thought to be abuse-related began falling immediately after a National Health Emergency was declared on March 13, 2020, according to a study cited in “Erratum: Vol. 69, No. 49,” an article in the Dec. 11, 2020 issue of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report that looked at emergency room visits by children between January 2019 and September 2020.
However, while the study, “Trends in U.S. Emergency Department Visits Related to Suspected or Confirmed Child Abuse and Neglect Among Children and Adolescents Aged
The CDC article also sounded a more hopeful note.
“Child abuse and neglect is preventable,” it stated. “CDC’s technical package for preventing child abuse and neglect outlines prevention strategies based on the best available evidence, some of which might be particularly useful during public health emergencies. These prevention opportunities include strengthening families’ economic supports, ensuring family-friendly work policies so parents can continue to work while balancing childcare responsibilities and modifying early home visitation practices to be virtual while social distancing measures are in effect.
“Broad implementation of prevention strategies can reduce child abuse and neglect and help ensure that children and adolescents experience safe, stable, nurturing relationships and environments.”
Businesses and organizations can register their efforts to Go Blue Against Child Abuse at tinyurl.com/goblue2021.