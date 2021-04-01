Pandemic’s effects add urgency to child abuse prevention

April is Child Abuse Prevention Month and has been proclaimed so by Council Bluffs Mayor Matt Walsh and the Pottawattamie County Board of Supervisors.

The local observance, part of the national Pinwheels for Prevention Campaign, is coordinated by Prevent Child Abuse Pottawattamie County of Promise Partners.

Last year, Prevent Child Abuse wasn’t able to have its annual Family Fun Fair because of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to Jessica Rayment, community impact coordinator for Promise Partners.

“We were in the midst of planning that when the pandemic hit,” she said.

The organization did make arrangements to plant some pinwheels at local schools and also contributed toward the distribution of meals by schools and food pantries in Fremont, Harrison, Monona, Page, Pottawattamie, Shelby and Taylor Counties.

Since large events may have to wait until another year, organizers are working to get schools, businesses, churches and other organizations to Go Blue Against Child Abuse, Rayment said. Blue displays and more than 600 pinwheels have been set up across Council Bluffs to bring awareness to child abuse prevention. Some downtown businesses are decorating their windows.