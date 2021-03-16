 Skip to main content
Pantry adds site to March food box distributions
20210205_new_storystreetpantry_3

Volunteer Tim Bellows loads food packages and milk into a vehicle during the Story Street Pantry mobile pantry outside Our Savior’s Lutheran Church on Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021.

 Staff file photo/Joe Shearer

Story Street Pantry has added another location to its March food distribution schedule.

Volunteers from Story Street and other pantries will give out USDA Farmers to Families food boxes again this month.

Story Street, in partnership with Riverside Food Pantry, Trinity Lutheran Pantry and Iowa State University, will do a food box distribution starting at 9 a.m. on March 27 at the Oakland Community Center, 614 Dr. Van Zee Road, Oakland, and at 10 a.m. at Avoca Seed & Chemical at 1400 N. Sawmill Road, Avoca.

The pantries won’t be able to do a distribution in Avoca every month, according to Loren Knauss, co-founder of Story Street Pantry.

Story Street will also hold its previously scheduled food distributions from noon to 4 p.m. Thursday at San Andres Food Pantry, 4440 S. 25th St., Omaha; and from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday at Our Savior’s Lutheran Food & Pet Food Pantry, 313 Story Street, Council Bluffs.

