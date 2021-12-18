Pantry group distributed more than 1 million pounds of food during 2021

In just its second year in existence, the Story Street Pantry and its four partner pantries distributed more than 1 million pounds of food in 2021.

The nonprofit organization works in partnership with Our Savior’s Lutheran Food Pantry in Council Bluffs, Carter Lake Community Presbyterian Food Pantry in Carter Lake, Riverside Food Pantry in Oakland and San Andres Lutheran Food Pantry in south Omaha.

With two weeks remaining in the year, the group of pantries has handled 1,142,924 pounds of food items and products, which have been distributed throughout southwest Iowa and the Council Bluffs-Omaha Metro Area, according to the pantry. As of the last week of November, the group had provided food items to more than 33,094 people in 9,555 households and worked with multiple partners to hand out USDA Farmers to Families food boxes to an estimated 54,600 people in 2021. The team also distributed pet food to help feed 2,096 animals.

“All of this was done through the generosity of our donors, an incredible volunteer workforce and multiple partnerships, including Food Bank of the Heartland,” Co-Founder Loren Knauss said in a release.

“With the need being so great during the pandemic, our team was moving so quickly that it’s only now that we have truly realized the scale of what our team has been able to accomplish,” Knauss said. “Story Street Pantry is an example of how multiple independent organizations can work as a team to share resources, which allows our donor dollars and volunteer hours to be used more effectively and with a greater impact. This structure allowed us to provide food assistance to multiple communities in two states during the pandemic with an all-volunteer workforce.”

Story Street Pantry has also launched a mobile pantry that delivers food to low-income seniors throughout the Council Bluffs area and near clients who do not have transportation, the organization said.

“Our partnership with schools, churches and apartment management companies are helping to increase the opportunities people have to receive the food assistance they need,” Knauss said.

The group does not plan to slow down in 2022, Knauss said.

“We have started a fundraising campaign as part of our efforts to enhance and expand the services we provide,” he said. “We have also started to recruit volunteers and organizations to create mobile pantry teams to assist at our pantries and to staff our mobile food pantry and assist with deliveries.”

Story Street Pantry will begin training new volunteers in February 2022 and plans to have two new mobile food pantry teams by March.

“We want to thank everyone who has contributed to the success of each of our food pantries and Story Street Pantry through their donations of time, money and food items,” Knauss said. “As a team, we have been able to provide assistance to over 87,000 people during 2021, and we’re going to continue these efforts in 2022.”

