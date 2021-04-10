Pantry to offer food boxes in Bluffs, Carter Lake

Story Street Pantry will distribute USDA Farmers to Families food boxes on April 17 in both Council Bluffs and Carter Lake.

The USDA food boxes are free and are available to anyone.

Food boxes will be distributed at 10:30 a.m. on April 17 in the parking lot at Our Savior’s Lutheran Food Pantry at 313 Story St. in Council Bluffs.

Food boxes will also be given out at noon on April 17 in the parking lot at Community Presbyterian Food Pantry, 3030 N. Ninth St. in Carter Lake.

“We encourage anyone in the community who would like a food box to come to one of the distribution sites on April 17,” Co-Founder Loren Knauss said in a press release. “We also encourage anyone who is in need of food assistance to visit our website, StoryStreetPantry.org and to visit one of our partner pantry locations.”

