Part of levee certified, but still much to do

The City of Council Bluffs received a letter of accreditation in June from the Federal Emergency Management Agency acknowledging that the northwest section of the city’s flood levee system meets the agency’s requirements for certification.

While this was welcome news for the City’s Director of Public Works, Matt Cox, he cautioned that there is still a lot of work to be done on the rest of the levee system.

“That was a pretty significant event in that, we’ve worked very hard to get to this point and this is the first one of the levee system that we’ve got kind of that check off from FEMA that, ‘Hey, you’re doing what we needed (you) to do, the levee meets our criteria so that future mapping efforts will show it as providing flood risk reduction,’” Cox said in an interview with the Daily Nonpareil. “They’re kind of saying, ‘You did good, but keep going, we want to see the rest of it.’”

The northwest section of Council Bluffs’ levee system surrounds the most densely populated part of the city, but it only accounts for about six of the 29 miles of levee that the city is responsible for.

“That’s what we continue to work on,” Cox said. “We’re pretty much always in some phase of design, permitting and construction on the various projects.”

The city’s levee improvement project began way back in 2011, when FEMA contacted the city about the condition of the levee system.

As part of its responsibilities, FEMA is in charge of floodplain mapping throughout the country. Due to budget constraints, the agency can study only a limited number of communities each year. FEMA prioritizes the areas where development is greatest and where the maps are most outdated, according to FEMA’s website.

Ironically, FEMA’s request came only a few months before the devastating 2011 flood.

Normally, FEMA allows two years for the entity responsible for the levees to provide documentation that shows that the levees meet their requirements.

“I think what they found across the nation is that two years wasn’t very realistic,” Cox said. “Two years might work if everything’s in perfect condition and meets the criteria without actually having to do any improvements. If you find any deficiencies and have to do improvements, the process is much longer.”

The Council Bluffs levees were initially built by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers in the mid-1940s and early 1950s. They were completed in 1954, and while the city has been keeping up with repairs and routine maintenance, that’s still nearly 70 years of wear and tear.

Inspecting the entire 29 miles of levee and coming up with a list of improvements that needed to be done took around two years all by itself. Actually implementing the improvements would take much more time.

Because the levees were originally built by the Corps of Engineers, any changes or modifications have to be reviewed and approved by the Corps, a lengthy process in its own right.

It can take over a year from when plans are submitted to the Corps before the city gets the okay to proceed, Cox said.

Getting approval from the Corps of Engineers takes time, but it’s worth the wait, Cox said.

“We meet the Corps requirements by doing those processes, they then provide us assistance in the event of a flood like 2011,” Cox said. “They help us with flood fighting, they help us with flood recovery. If there’s damage that occurs to the levee because of the flood, they will assist us with repairs.”

After the Corps gives the go ahead, the plans then have to go to FEMA for approval.

While both FEMA and the Corps of Engineers have to approve the city’s plans for the levee system, the two organizations have different goals, Cox said.

“(The Corps’) focus, I would say it’s more of an O&M — operation and maintenance — type activities,” Cox said. “They want to make sure that we’re keeping the brush off the levees, that we’re mowing them, that we’re keeping encroachments away from the levees, that the levee, the mound of dirt that’s out there, stays in the correct shape and looks appropriate.”

FEMA is more concerned with flood risk for the people who live behind the levee, Cox said.

“What happens when a flood event occurs, and does that water somehow impact the people that are behind it?” Cox said. “They want people to understand the risk they are in by inhabiting a property behind the levee and what could be a flood hazard.”

To the people who live in a floodplain, having the levees certified by FEMA is a must, because that certification determines whether they need to purchase flood insurance, which may not be cheap.

“The issue with Council Bluffs is, we have so much of our community that benefits from the levees that if they weren’t there or weren’t shown as providing protection, I’m pretty confident that they would be required to get flood insurance, and those flood insurance rates have continued to go up throughout the years,” Cox said. “Because we’ve had a lot of disasters, you think about the big ones like (Hurricane) Katrina and some of the other ones, they’ve wiped out the flood insurance funding, so the only way to get that back is through their insurance rates. They would probably be more than people’s mortgages. Two thousand and three thousand dollars a month. Most people couldn’t afford that. It’s just not a realistic scenario, and it would be devastating to our community.”

Cox predicts that work on the levee system will be finished sometime in 2026, but he stressed that even when the work is done, there will still be some flood risk. Using Indian Creek as an example, Cox pointed out that the part of downtown located north of where the creek’s levee begins, around 16th Avenue, will still be subject to flooding if the conditions are right.

“There’s portions of that where water, as it’s modeled, will spill out of that channel and that will create flooding that has nothing to do with the levee,” Cox said. “We’re still going to have some flood risk in the community that’s not associated with levees.”

For more information about the Council Bluffs Levee Program, and to stay up to date on the progress of the improvements, visit cblevees.com.

