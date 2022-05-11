Partners build 80 beds for children in need

“No kids sleep on the floor in our town.”

That’s the motto of Sleep in Heavenly Peace, a nonprofit organization that builds and delivers beds to children in need.

Along with bed frames built from raw lumber, the organization delivers a mattress, bedding and pillow, assembling the beds within the recipients’ homes.

“As we walk out, they get to see a full bed of their own to sleep in at night,” said Roger Riffel, co-president of the Omaha chapter of SHP.

The Omaha chapter was started in 2018 and is currently the only Nebraska chapter of the organization. They serve Douglas and Sarpy Counties in Nebraska, as well as Council Bluffs.

“It’s a big need right here in the Omaha Metro,” Riffel said. “You wouldn’t guess it but there are kids who are sleeping on the floor. You’d be surprised with how many there are.”

Jacque Hardies is on the Board of Missions at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Gretna, and was on the lookout for projects that would involve the community.

Before the coronavirus pandemic put a halt on things, she had seen a Facebook post from another Lutheran church in Wisconsin that had done a build day with its local chapter of Sleep in Heavenly Peace.

“I thought it looked really cool,” Hardies said.

Her husband, who had worked as an athletic trainer at a school in Council Bluffs, “personally saw students who didn’t have a bed to sleep in,” she said.

“I was floored by that. It was really surprising and eye opening to see that that’s genuinely a problem in the greater Omaha area.”

Riffel, who runs the local SHP chapter with his wife, Jenni, said there are currently 250 beds on its waiting list.

“We do everything we can to keep up with the demand,” he said. “It’s just kind of continual. We build; we deliver and try to get beds out to these kids.”

After pandemic shutdowns, Hardies picked the project back up, reconnecting with the Omaha SHP chapter to plan a Gretna build with a goal of 80 beds, allowing Sleep in Heavenly Peace inventory for delivery in May and June.

“It’s great to be able to partner with local organizations and churches,” Riffel said. “Everything that we do is by people’s donated time and donated funds.

“It’s great to see communities get behind the cause and really be able to get out there and help kids in need, get them off the floor and get them a bed to sleep in.”

More than 100 people attended one of three sessions, which spread across two days (April 29-30.) Volunteers came from Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, as well as Bethany Lutheran in Elkhorn and St Paul’s Lutheran in Arlington, whom GSLC partnered with for the project. They made quick work of building the 80 beds.

On top of that, Good Shepherd raised $11,850 in donations, which will provide for mattresses and bedding.

“The rain kind of threw up for a loop, but we were able to use the former fire station, which was fantastic,” Hardies said. “It was a really successful event.

“I would hope that those who were like I formerly was and didn’t know the problem existed, that they would become aware that this is happening right in our neighborhood and just understanding how they can help out in simple ways, easy ways,” Hardies said. “A couple hours of coming and sanding boards is a simple thing you can do. You don’t have to be highly skilled, just aware of the problem and the solution to the problem as well.”

