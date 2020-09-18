 Skip to main content
Parts of West Broadway, I-29 in Council Bluffs closed due to accident
Parts of West Broadway, I-29 in Council Bluffs closed due to accident

Emergency light
UPDATE: The roadways have been reopened.

Several roadways on the west end of Council Bluffs have been closed temporarily because of a traffic accident on Interstate 480 westbound near the Missouri River bridge.

Law enforcement agents have shut down westbound West Broadway at 35th Street and the entrance ramps to I-480 westbound from both southbound and northbound I-29.

