PCCF awards record $60k in Impact Grants

The Pottawattamie County Community Foundation awarded a record $60,040 in Impact Grants to 40 area nonprofit and city organizations this spring.

The distribution was a 10% increase from the 2020 grant cycle, according to a press release from PCCF.

The foundation received 57 grant proposals totaling $218,000 in project requests, with project budgets totaling a combined $8.8 million — “a true testament to the incredible work that is being done in our community,” the press release stated.

Grants ranged from $600 to $5,000 to support innovative and meaningful projects that align with the foundation’s mission to improve the lives of all county residents, the foundation said.

Tax-exempt, nonprofit or government entities with proposed creative or impactful projects that meet a need in Pottawattamie County are eligible for Impact Grants, according to the foundation. They are awarded to projects in a variety of focus areas, including arts and culture, community betterment, community engagement, education, environment, health, human services and youth.