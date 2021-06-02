PCCF awards record $60k in Impact Grants

The Pottawattamie County Community Foundation awarded a record $60,040 in Impact Grants to 40 area nonprofit and city organizations this spring.
The distribution was a 10% increase from the 2020 grant cycle, according to a press release from PCCF.
The foundation received 57 grant proposals totaling $218,000 in project requests, with project budgets totaling a combined $8.8 million — “a true testament to the incredible work that is being done in our community,” the press release stated.
Grants ranged from $600 to $5,000 to support innovative and meaningful projects that align with the foundation’s mission to improve the lives of all county residents, the foundation said.
Tax-exempt, nonprofit or government entities with proposed creative or impactful projects that meet a need in Pottawattamie County are eligible for Impact Grants, according to the foundation. They are awarded to projects in a variety of focus areas, including arts and culture, community betterment, community engagement, education, environment, health, human services and youth.
“The community-wide impact created by each organization and project represented during this year’s grant cycle is astonishing,” said Donna Dostal, president and CEO of the foundation. “With over $8 million in services and projects, we all should be proud and excited to be part of this dynamic southwest Iowa community. We wish all the organizations receiving grants this year our absolute best and look forward to seeing the outcomes of their valuable work.”
Most of the foundation’s grants are directed by donors who have funds created to purposefully impact charities located within our community, Dostal said. Individuals and businesses can create their own fund through PCCF as a means to give back to the community, and their contributions can receive major tax benefits. New endowment funds and future contributions will receive an additional 10% contribution from PCCF, and an Endow Iowa tax credit of 25% may also be available. In 2020, PCCF donors provided 229 grants totaling $663,607.
For information on creating a fund, call PCCF at 712-256-7007 or go to ourpccf.org. The foundation is nationally accredited by the Council on Foundations, cfstandards.org.
2021 Community Grant recipients include the following:
• American Midwest Ballet — Season 12 Education and Community Engagement, $1,000
• Bethany Lutheran Health Services — Safe, functional and ergonomically correct furniture for current and future residents, $1,000
• Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Midlands — MentorU in Council Bluffs, $1,000
• Birthright of Council Bluffs — Formula vouchers, $750
• Book Trust — Book Trust in Council Bluffs: Providing access to books for low-income students, $500
• Boys & Girls Clubs of the Midlands — Summer Brain Gain for Iowa youth, $1,500
• Carson Business Club and City of Carson — Carson Community Christmas, $2,500
• Carter Lake City Hall — Carter Lake Village Winter Festival Lighting Ceremony, $600
• Charles E. Lakin Human Services Campus — Back to School Extravaganza, $1,500
• CHI Health Mercy Council Bluffs — Basic Health Needs Assistance Program, $1,000
• Children’s Square USA — Aftercare Initiative for young people ages 18-21 who have aged out of foster care, $2,500
• City of Avoca — Holidays on Main 2021-Santa’s Ho Ho Hoedown, $1,000
• City of Avoca — Entertainment, Education and Customer Engagement on Avoca Main Street, $900
• City of Minden — Playground, Park Revitalization, $2,500
• City of Treynor — Keeping Treynor Active, $1,000
• Completely KIDS — Phoenix House Family Services, $1,000
• Family Crisis Centers — Family Crisis Centers’ Awareness Project, $1,000
• First Responders Foundation — First Responders Support Team-Behavioral Health Training and Crisis Support, $2,000
• Golden Hills RC&D — 8th Annual Southwest Iowa Art Tour, $1,000
• Golden Hills RC&D — Promoting Pottawattamie County’s Museums through Videos, $2,500
• Habitat for Humanity of Council Bluffs — Homeownership Program Build, $1,000
• Heartland Family Service — InSHAPE Program, $1,000
• Historic General Dodge House — July 4th Community Celebration, $1,000
• Inter-Faith Response — Emergency Assistance Fund, $2,000
• Jennie Edmundson Memorial Hospital Foundation — Caring for Our Communities Program, $1,000
• Justice for Our Neighbors — Pott. County Immigration Legal Services, $1,000
• League of Human Dignity — Equipment Loan and Rental Program, $1,500
• Minden Little League — Minden Little League Field Pitching Mount, $3,790
• New Visions Homeless Services — MOHM’S Place Community Meal
• Omaha Bridges Out of Poverty — Southwest Iowa Poverty Alleviation Initiative, $2,000
• Omaha Conservatory of Music — Pott. County String Sprouts, $1,000
• Omaha Symphony — 2021-22 Mission Imagination at Iowa Western, $1,000
• Pottawattamie Arts Culture & Entertainment — PACE Music in the Park, $1,500
• Southwest Iowa Fish Team — Fish Habitat Conservation Project, $1,500
• Underwood Optimist Club — Underwood Optimist Ballfield Improvements, $2,000
• Vision Treynor Group — Treynor Family Recreation Complex, Phase Two, $4,000
• Visiting Nurse Association, Pott. Co. — VNA Bridging Healthcare for the Vulnerable Program, $1,000
• VODEC — Equipment to Enhance the Health and Safety of Developmentally and Intellectually Disabled Youth and Adults, $1,000
• Walnut Community Center — Walnut Community Center ADA Accessibility, $5,000