PCCF now accepting applications for Community Impact Grants

Pottawattamie County Community Foundation announced that its 2022 Community Impact Grants cycle is now open. Community Impact Grants range from $500 to $5,000 and are available to nonprofit organizations and governmental entities who are doing innovative and meaningful work throughout Pottawattamie County. Projects and programming must meet an identifiable need in the County and align with the Community Foundation’s mission to improve the lives of all County residents.

PCCF utilizes an online grants center application system, and through the platform, applicants can set up an organization account to create applications, save drafts, complete reports, and access their granting history.

“We are excited to launch this year’s Community Impact Grants application process,” said Donna Dostal, president and CEO of PCCF. “Pottawattamie County is full of exceptional organizations with programming and services designed to create true impact in our region. We are always astonished by the proposals and what our local nonprofit leaders are passionately working on to enhance our community. We are excited to receive requests for this year’s granting cycle.”

Grant applications should be submitted via the online portal by 11:59 p.m. on March 31. The foundation’s Impact Grants Committee — a group of county residents and board members — will review applications in April, and grant award recipients will be notified later this spring.

In 2021, PCCF awarded 40 Community Impact Grants totaling $60,040 to area nonprofit and city organizations, a 10% increase in available grants from the 2020 grant cycle. Grants are allocated to projects in a variety of focus areas, such as: arts and culture, community betterment, community engagement, education, environment, health, human services and youth.

The grant application link and additional information is available on the Community Foundation’s homepage at www.ourpccf.org.

