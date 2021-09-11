Pearl Harbor, 9/11 attacks now both live in infamy

Both Dec. 7, 1941, and Sept. 11, 2001, are dates that will live in infamy, to expand upon President Franklin Roosevelt’s description of the Pearl Harbor bombing.
The two deadliest attacks in U.S. history are often thought of together, with both eliciting strong emotions.
Both shocked a nation and left more than 2,000 people dead. And both spurred the nation to war.
“9/11 was the worst attack on U.S. soil; it eclipsed Pearl Harbor,” said Paul Shorey, professor of history at Iowa Western Community College. “That’s the one it’s compared to.”
Kent Blansett, assistant professor of history and Native American studies at the University of Nebraska at Omaha, is currently teaching a class on the American experience during World War II.
“In the classroom, when talking about Pearl Harbor, (Sept. 11) always comes up,” he said.
Blansett said that the element of surprise was present in both.
“We got caught off guard on those days, and we paid the ultimate price, with thousands and thousands dead,” he said.
Shorey said surprise came despite both attacks having some warning signs.
Before Pearl Harbor, U.S. military intelligence officials had broken Japanese code and learned “they’d committed themselves to war” with the American military
“We knew war was coming, but not when or where,” Shorey said.
On the day of the attacks, Dec. 7, 1941, “we saw blips on radar of an attack coming,” Shorey said.
“But we thought it was a mistake, or American bombers coming from California,” Shorey said.
Before the Sept. 11 attacks, there were warning signs, too. Among them was an intelligence briefing from the Central Intelligence Agency to President George W. Bush titled “Bin Laden Determined to Strike in U.S.”
But, again, Shorey said, “the main problem was we didn’t know when or where.”
Discussing similarities between the attacks, Blansett said both have a solemn place in the country’s collective consciousness. He talked about the memorials for both.
“It’s rare that you will hear one word spoken,” he said of the Pearl Harbor location. “As someone who’s also been to the 9/11 memorial as well, it’s much the same feeling.”
On a personal level, Blansett said he has a daughter born after the Sept. 11 attacks.
“Having to tell her that story, it reminds me of my grandparents talking about Pearl Harbor,” he said. “The ‘Where were you on that day?’ (stories). The seriousness and shock of that day. Everything changed in the world in that moment.”
Both Shorey and Blansett discussed the aftermath of each attack as a difference.
“After Pearl Harbor, we knew it was an actual country where you could identify who the perpetrator was and could have a clear focus on what to do,” Shorey said. “After 9/11, it took a while to figure out who attacked us. And once you knew who it was, it was a nebulous organization. Eventually we tracked it down to Osama bin Laden in Afghanistan.”
“People didn’t know where the attacks came from at first,” Blansett said. “The world shut down trying to figure out ‘who is behind these attacks?’”
When it turned out to be al-Qaeda, bin Laden’s terrorist network, Blansett said that, compared to Japan’s attack in World War II, the Sept. 11 attacks were by “not a nation-state trying to expand its reach, but a group with a deep-seated ideological motivation.”
“It became not just about nation-states, but the organizations that can form out of those nation states and organize attacks to inflict pain on civilians,” he said.
— This story originally ran on Sept. 11, 2016.