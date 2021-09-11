Pearl Harbor, 9/11 attacks now both live in infamy

“We knew war was coming, but not when or where,” Shorey said.

On the day of the attacks, Dec. 7, 1941, “we saw blips on radar of an attack coming,” Shorey said.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“But we thought it was a mistake, or American bombers coming from California,” Shorey said.

Before the Sept. 11 attacks, there were warning signs, too. Among them was an intelligence briefing from the Central Intelligence Agency to President George W. Bush titled “Bin Laden Determined to Strike in U.S.”

But, again, Shorey said, “the main problem was we didn’t know when or where.”

Discussing similarities between the attacks, Blansett said both have a solemn place in the country’s collective consciousness. He talked about the memorials for both.

“It’s rare that you will hear one word spoken,” he said of the Pearl Harbor location. “As someone who’s also been to the 9/11 memorial as well, it’s much the same feeling.”

On a personal level, Blansett said he has a daughter born after the Sept. 11 attacks.