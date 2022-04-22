Pence to join Feenstra at 4th District convention

Mike Pence, the former vice president, will join western Iowa U.S. Rep. Randy Feenstra in serving breakfast to delegates at Iowa’s Republican 4th Congressional District convention Saturday in Carroll, Feenstra’s campaign announced.

Pence and Feenstra will serve breakfast from 9:30 to 10 a.m., the Feenstra campaign said. The convention is being held at Carroll High School.

“We are excited to welcome Vice President Pence back to northwest Iowa,” Feenstra said in a news release. “As he likes to say, he’s a Christian, a conservative, and a Republican — in that order. Those values represent the fabric of the folks of the 4th District.”

Pence was a guest at Feenstra’s first Family Picnic fundraiser in Sioux Center last year. The former vice president has been a frequent visitor to Iowa as he lays the groundwork for a potential run for president in 2024.

FRANKEN ENDORSED: The Laborers International Union of North America and its affiliated local unions have endorsed Mike Franken in the Democratic primary in Iowa’s U.S. Senate campaign.

Franken, a retired admiral from Sioux City, is one of three Democrats running for U.S. Senate. The others are Abby Finkenauer, a former congresswoman and state legislator from Cedar Rapids, and Minden physician Glenn Hurst.

The Republican incumbent is longtime U.S. Sen. Chuck Grassley. He faces a primary challenge from Sioux City lawyer and state Sen. Jim Carlin.

The Laborers International Union of North America represent workers in construction and building trades, highway, pipeline construction, and the public sector.

MATHIS CAMPAIGN HQ OPENS: Liz Mathis’ campaign recently opened its campaign headquarters in Cedar Rapids.

The office is at 4850 First Ave. NE, Cedar Rapids, near Thomas Park.

Mathis, a state senator from Hiawatha and former Cedar Rapids TV news journalist, is the Democratic candidate for Congress in Eastern Iowa’s new 2nd Congressional District.

Mathis faces Republican U.S. Rep. Ashley Hinson, a former state representative and Cedar Rapids TV news journalist.

The Mathis campaign held a grand opening event this past weekend at the new office, featuring local Democratic candidates. The Mathis campaign will share the office with the Linn County Democrats.