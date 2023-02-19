Conservation, education, and outdoor fun — that’s been the aim for Pottawattamie Pheasants Forever for 35 years now.

“Part of our goal is to get youth and adults outdoors,” member Paul Kline told The Nonpareil.

Since 1987, this local chapter of the national organization has acquired or been involved in some manner in roughly 930 acres for conserving wildlife habitation for the public to enjoy.

It was a contributor to the creation of Farm Creek Public Wildlife Area east of Carson covering some 320 acres and owned by Pottawattamie County.

“It’s a nice area,” member John Dalton said. “It’s one of the few public hunting areas in the county, as well as public fishing.”

Pottawattamie Pheasants Forever has grown from a small number of charter members to almost 400 members today.

“I signed the original charter when I was a young guy,” Dalton said. “To go from scratch to where we are now is most rewarding.”

Every year, Pottawattamie Pheasants Forever holds an annual fundraising banquet to celebrate its many success stories. This year’s banquet will be held on Saturday, Feb. 25, at Queen of Apostles Hall in Council Bluffs, a new location for the event.

The banquet will commemorate 35 years of commitment to area land preservation and habitat restoration, as well as supporting youth education about the great outdoors. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. with dinner starting at 6:30 p.m.

Tickets are $25 per adult or youth. Around 300 tickets had been sold, with more than 100 remaining, as of Wednesday, Kline said. Tickets are expected to be available at the door.

The 35th anniversary of this organization will be printed on two large banners that are annually set up at Pottawattamie Pheasants Forever banquets.

“These are one-of-a-kind for the 35th,” Kline said.

The banners will be among nearly 40 items auctioned off at the event, he said.

“We will also make a presentation to the Underwood shooting team for $3,000,” Kline said, which the group regularly does to help cover its expenses.

The Underwood youth shooting team, which currently consists of 72 young members and 22 adult coaches, participates in a dozen or so shooting meets every year, as well as a state competitive event, Kline said.

“It gets young people outside,” Dalton said.

The organization also supports groups like Trailblazers of the Heartland, which encourages children from single-parent households to become more involved in outdoor activities.

“We contribute heavily to that thing,” Dalton said, adding that Pheasants Forever sponsors gun safety classes for those young people.

The group also supports projects like the planning of native grasses on elementary school grounds, including College View Elementary in Council Bluffs and this year at Tri-Center, Dalton said.

“Anything we can do for educational purposes, we’ll do,” he said.

Pheasants Forever receives its financial needs from fundraising, including the banquet, as well as from generous donations.

“We have a tremendous list of sponsors and a lot of them have been with us when we started,” Dalton said. “There are quite a few banks that donate and all the money stays in the county.”