PHOTO: $500 donation goes to support Pott. County Veteran Affairs food pantry

Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
A Carter Lake, Iowa man was sentenced in federal court this week to 168 months in prison for his participation in a methamphetamine drug consp…
One person was airlifted to an Omaha hospital early Sunday following a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 29 near Council Bluffs.
An Omaha couple was killed in a motorcycle crash in Harrison County over the weekend.
Iowa voters in November will be asked to add language to the Iowa Constitution that states it is a “fundamental individual right” to keep and …
I’ve been farming in rural Iowa for more than 50 years. In that time, I have seen the important role Iowa agriculture plays both regionally an…
An old- fashioned ice cream social is planned for Sunday, Aug. 21, at Carstens 1880 Farmstead near Shelby. This will be a family-friendly even…
Nebraska State Patrol troopers arrested Oscar Villa, 36, and Johana Madrid, 27, both of Los Angeles, after a rural Winside resident reported them on their property.
There will be patchy fog before 9 a.m. today, according to the National Weather Service. Skies will otherwise be sunny, with a high near 81.
The Historical Society of Pottawattamie County will participate in a two-year leadership development program offered by the Iowa Department of…
It’s amazing to realize that there are astronauts orbiting the Earth continuously in the International Space Station — and almost as surprisin…
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.