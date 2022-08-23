 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Stocking the Pantry

PHOTO: $500 donation goes to support Pott. County Veteran Affairs food pantry

Paul Rosenberg, center, a case worker with Pottawattamie County Veteran Affairs, poses for a portrait with members of the Military Order of the Purple Heart Chapter 260 as they present the VA with a $500 check to help stock the pantry for veterans on Friday, Aug. 18, 2022. Rosenburg said the funds will be put to good use right away, as pantry traffic is set to increase with the fall season and cooler temperartures on the way. “They’re always so grateful,” he said of the veterans who make use of the VA pantry. He said veterans can call ahead to order a pantry for pickup at the VA building, 623 Sixth Ave., and employees will put food packages together based on the recipient’s living situation and what cooking tools and appliances they have. He also said that case workers get the opportunity to help veterans get access to resources and benefits they otherwise wouldn’t be privy to. “It’s great for outreach,” Rosenberg said. Pictured from left are Dwain Holmes, Commander Bill Robinson, Rosenberg, Treasurer Jay Windreich and Adjutant Jerry Eledge.
