PHOTO: Elks Lodge donation

From left, Elks Lodge No. 531 members Jim Boyd, Pete Adams and Judy Schwabauer pose for a portrait with Children’s Square U.S.A. President and CEO Viv Ewing and Ellen Fritz inside the Lemen Visitor Center after the Elks Lodge members donated $2,000 to the organization on March 31, 2022. Adams said the donation was made possible thanks to a grant from the Elks National Foundation’s Community Investment Programs fund, and the money will go toward Children’s Square’s Spiritual Life program. “They’ve been a longtime supporter of Children’s Square, and we’re grateful to receive the donation,” Ewing said. “The funds will help the children and families we serve.” According to the foundation’s website, the Elks National Foundation Board of Trustees approved $41.2 million dollars to be distributed across various grant, scholarship and other philanthropic funds for the 2022-23 fiscal year.
