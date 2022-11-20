PHOTO: Military news

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
PHILIPPINE SEA — Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) 3rd Class Zayne Dankiw from Council Bluffs directs an F/A-18E Super Hornet attached to the Dambusters of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 195 on the flight deck of the USS Ronald Reagan. The ship, shown here in the Philippine Sea, is the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier.

The Dambusters earned their nickname on May 1, 1951 when the squadron's Skyraiders destroyed the heavily defended and strategically positioned Hwacheon Dam in North Korea with aerial torpedoes by making precise low-level runs. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region.
