PHOTO: St. Albert robotics place second during LEGO League

St. Albert Middle School's Pickles 2 Power robotics team celebrates winning second place on the Innovation Projects Award during the First LEGO League competition on Jan. 14 in Columbus, Nebraska. Pictured are, front, from left, Yatzil Alvarez, Matias Alvarez, Walter Cady, Lyla Kohlhaas and Makayla McColloch; and back, Madelyn Williams, Abby Lewis, Logan Vogel, Brent Vogel and Lauren McGill.
