PHOTO: Treynor bus's brakes overheat; students transferred to second bus

A Treynor Community School District bus started smoking Monday afternoon when its brakes overheated. Firefighters from Treynor and McClelland were dispatched. Students were transferred to another bus and transported home safely, according to a Tweet from Superintendent Joel Beyenhof. No one was injured.
