The Iowa State patrol has released the names of the people who were killed or injured in a two vehicle accident Monday afternoon, with three d…
Area police are seeking the public's help in locating a man accused of attacking his girlfriend Wednesday.
A 19-year-old Bellevue woman suffered life-threatening injuries in a one-vehicle crash early Sunday in eastern Council Bluffs.
This weekend, Bayliss Park will host a variety of events as part of Celebrate CB, a week-long celebration of Council Bluffs, founded over 50 y…