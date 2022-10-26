PHOTOS: Availa Bank's jeans days benefit Family Inc.

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Availa Bank's jeans days benefit Family Inc.

Family Inc. and Availa Bank representatives pose for a portrait inside Availa's downtown Council Bluffs branch holding donated diapers and a $500 check on Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022. Availa Bank holds jeans days at work, in which employees can wear denim on the job for $5. Every quarter, the staff chooses a local organization to donate the proceeds to. The crew also purchased boxes of diapers to donate. From left, Family Inc. Director of Literacy Initiatives Sam Emerine, Availa Bank Branch Operations Supervisor Angela Sharpe, Universal Banker Samantha Adland, Family, Inc. Executive Director Kimberly Kolakowski and Executive Assistant Jessica Navarrete.
Samantha Adland with Availa Bank, center, delivers donated diapers to a vehicle alongside Family, Inc. Executive Director Kimberly Kolakowski, left, and Executive Assistant Jessica Navarrete on Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022.
