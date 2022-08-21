PHOTOS: Bikes on 100 Block

Bikes on the 100 Block is an annual motorcycle rally and celebration held on the third Thursday of the month each summer. It is presented by Edwards Motorsports & RVs, Barley’s, Defiance Harley-Davidson and the Council Bluffs 100 Block. According to the Council Bluffs Police Department, each bike night this summer saw roughly 1,500 motorcycles on display and a couple thousand more spectators. Live music from different bands each night rocked West Broadway as motorcycle enthusiasts took in the scene. Thursday night’s Bikes on the 100 Block 2022 finale brought even more people in to watch as local stunt motorcyclist Scotty “Scrub” Miller broke the world record for riding through 15 walls of flaming boards in epic fashion.