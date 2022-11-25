 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

PHOTOS: Black Friday shoppers visit Menards

  • 0
112622-cbn-news-black-friday-p7

Shoppers navigate the aisles for Black Friday deals at Menards in Council Bluffs on Nov. 25, 2022.
112622-cbn-news-black-friday-p6

A mother and daughter from Atlantic do some Black Friday shopping at Menards in Council Bluffs on Nov. 25, 2022.
112622-cbn-news-black-friday-p5

Barry Blasi, right, wears a festive holiday shirt while helping customers during the Black Friday sale at Menards in Council Bluffs on Nov. 25, 2022.
112622-cbn-news-black-friday-p4

Clockwise from left, Carl and Katelyn Rowe of Carson do some Black Friday shopping with their kids Luna, 6, and Emmett, 21 months, at Menards in Council Bluffs on Nov. 25, 2022.
112622-cbn-news-black-friday-p3

Adam Wooley, left, Starr Smith, second from left, and Kori Smith, right, do some Black Friday shopping with their Grandma, Debbie Kavanda, center, at Menards in Council Bluffs on Nov. 25, 2022.
112622-cbn-news-black-friday-p2

Ardene Fritz, left, and Lavetta Black leave the Menards in Council Bluffs with Christmas lights and other holiday decorations while doing some Black Friday shopping on Nov. 25, 2022.
112622-cbn-news-black-friday-p1

Connie Dutson of Carter Lake, left, and her granddaughter, Hayden Dutson, 10, do some Black Friday shopping at Menards in Council Bluffs on Nov. 25, 2022.
0 Comments
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

Anwar sworn in as Malaysia’s PM after 25-year struggle for reform

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert